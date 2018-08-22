The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are shaking, difficulty walking and movement.
It’s like your whole body won’t do what your brain wants it to do.
In Nashville, one woman and a bunch of boxing gloves are helping to fight that.
Parkinson’s is a disease that gets worse over time, not better.
All a person can do is the best to slow it down.
That’s what 40, 50, 60 and 70 year olds are doing every day at Rock Steady Boxing.
“So the week after I got diagnosed, I was here doing this,” said one of the participants.
At Rock Steady Boxing, a constant punching work-out that seeks the greatness within and shows it off.
“It requires hand-eye coordination, power, speed, memory help and these are the same things they deal with on a daily basis,” said Colleen Bridges, who leads the high-energy classes.
“It’s incredible how much it helps with this group or people who know what’s going on,” said one of the participants.
Studies show exercise slows Parkinson’s progress, that’s why they come so willingly.
The disease makes them fight. Some things they can do here. Imagining the punching bag any way they want.
“Sometimes it’s Parkinson’s, sometimes it’s my ex-husband, just kidding,” she said.
