CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A world champion boxer is calling out the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office for "not doing right" by his mother who was shot and killed by officers last month.
Beth Plant reportedly waved a knife at police and was shot. In a Facebook post, Caleb Plant said that officers "failed her when she needed them the most."
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office has not publicly responded to this post. On March 10, Sheriff Mike Breedlove did say its easy to second guess officers' actions and none of them want to take a life.
According to the TBI, a 911 call was made in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 9 to request an ambulance to transport an Ashland City woman, later identified as 51-year-old Plant, to the hospital. When the ambulance left the home, Plant became combative and pulled a knife from her backpack.
The driver of the ambulance pulled over at New Hope Road and Highway 41A and requested police assistance. When the deputy arrived on scene, Plant was reportedly outside the ambulance and brandished the knife at the deputy. The deputy fired at Plant, striking her. Plant was transported to a Nashville hospital where she died. No one else was injured at the scene.
Plant was laid to rest on April 1 according to Caleb Plant's Facebook post.
