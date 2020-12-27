RUTHERFORD COUNTY (WSMV) - A man has been identified, arrested and charged with an incident Sunday afternoon in Rutherford County where audio, similar to that of the audio played on a loud speaker before the Nashville bombing, was heard by church members and convenience store customers coming from a box truck.

Rutherford County Sheriff's sergeant Steve Craig says James Turgeon, 33, of Holly Grove Road near Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence Sunday night.

Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle stopped on 231 South in Wilson County No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle stopped by law enforcement on 231 South near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday morning.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service,” Craig said.

Sheriff’s deputies from Wilson and Rutherford County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped Turgeon who was driving in Wilson County. He was detained for questioning.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said THP’s Special Operations Unit used a robot to check the truck.

After a check, no device was detected according to THP.

Spokesman Michael Knight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said certified explosives specialists and resources from ATF’s National Center for Explosives Training and Research worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the scene.

Craig said detectives found Turgeon allegedly damaged the speaker system wiring intentionally, resulting in the tampering with evidence charge.