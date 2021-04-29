Pilot Christian R. Martin mugshot

This undated photo provided by the Christian County (Ky.) Detention Center shows Christian R. Martin. Martin, a pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary was arrested Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in Kentucky, the state attorney general announced.

 (Christian County, Kentucky, Detention Center via AP)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Today, attorneys disclosed on Thursday that a box of evidence has been uncovered regarding the triple murder case from 2015.

Former American Airlines pilot Christian "Kit" Martin faces charges in the murder of three of his neighbors in Pembroke, Kentucky. 

News4 Investigates has been covering the details of the murders for several years now, including the fact that one of the murder victims was killed just weeks before he was set to testify in martin's court martial. 

With only a month to go before the trial, attorneys revealed on Thursday that a new box of evidence has just been discovered.

Attorneys also added that a laptop with critical information is now corrupted and requires examination by the FBI in Quantico, Virginia. 

Martin's attorney has said that he is not pleased about the evidence they have been unable to see yet but still wants the trial to begin in early June.  

