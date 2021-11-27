HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bows and Ballcaps hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday.
The fundraiser was a holiday breakfast and toy drive. It took place at the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club in Hendersonville.
Bows and Ballcaps is a charity organization that collects new bows, hats, and other accessories through donations. They give them to kids who are fighting cancer.
Hannah Grubbs, a cancer patient, founded the organization in 2013. She organized the fundraiser.
“The charity is basically just to show love and encouragement to kids who have lost their hair from cancer treatments or Alopecia Aerota, which is an autonomy disease that causes hair loss,” Grubbs said. “Which is what I’ve had since I was nine months old."
The organization has distributed more than 20,000 bows and ballcaps to kids with cancer at 10 different hospitals.
To learn more about Bows and Ballcaps, visit https://www.bowsandballcaps.com.
(0) comments
