BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Police in Bowling Green, KY are investigating a shooting outside of an O'Charley's.
According to WNKY, at around 10:30 p.m. police cordoned off a portion of the parking lot at the O'Charley's located in the 2700 block of Scottsville Road in front of the Greenwood Mall.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.