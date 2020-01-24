BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Police in Bowling Green, KY are investigating a shooting outside of an O'Charley's that left two people dead Friday night.
According to WNKY, police were called to the O'Charley's located in the 2700 block of Scottsville Road near the Greenwood Mall. Two people, later identified as 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell, both of Bowling Green, were found with gunshot wounds when officers arrived.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene while Russell was taken to an area hospital where he later died. No one else was injured.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police believe the victims and the shooter knew each other and also think the shooting stems from a long-standing dispute. No evidence suggests the argument leading to shooting was related to O'Charley's, their food or their service.
"We kind of hear a commotion coming back from another table. I guess it escalated pretty fast and it got taken outside," diner Gary Winthrop said. "Two people got in their car and two other people came up and I guess shot them."
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
