HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department arrested a man with two counts of vehicle theft after he ran a vehicle into a ditch, abandoned the vehicle, then broke into two other vehicles.
Police said on Wednesday they responded to a call around 7:30am about a suspicious person in the 100 block of New Shackle Island Rd.
Police identified 42-year-old Joseph E. Burt from Bowling Green, KY, and arrested him before he was taken to Hendersonville Medical Center due to his erratic behavior.
Police discovered that Burt had stolen a vehicle from a business on West Main St., then abandoned the vehicle after crashing it into a ditch. Burt then broke into two vehicles on Industrial Park Dr. before being arrested by Hendersonville Police Department after the second vehicle burglary.
Burt is being held in the Sumner County Jail charged with theft over $2500 and two counts of vehicle burglary.
