Bowling Green continuing clean up efforts following the weekend tornado

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WSMV) - Recovery efforts are continuing in Bowling Green after a deadly EF-3 tornado wreaked havoc on Saturday morning.

12 people have been confirmed dead with more missing.

With debris still littered everywhere, many roads remain closed with police officers monitoring each area.

30,000 residents were without power due to power lines hanging off of buildings and trees, but of that number, 25,000 residents have restored power.

Bowling Green officials say to fully restore electricity, it will take weeks, not days.

