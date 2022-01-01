BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) – A major weather system moved through Bowling Green, KY, causing more damage to an area that is still recovering from tornado destruction from early December.

Bowling Green police said no injuries had been reported from the storms, but several businesses experienced some damage.

Thornton Furniture on Cave Mill Road confirmed their building sustained significant damage, but none of their staff were injured.

Bowling Green police said some isolated areas experienced power outages on Saturday morning.

Several Warren County residents reported tornado sightings on Saturday. The National Weather Service sent out a tornado warning for the region. Still, no tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down.

