CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three bounty hunters have been arrested for allegedly violating state laws on bounty hunting procedures.
Details have not yet been released about the arrest of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Andrew Scott Giarratano, 33-year-old Charles Victor Mullins, and 36-year-old Jason Glendale Woosley.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the suspects went to a home on the 2000 block of River Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2018, to take two individuals with misdemeanor warrants in Hickman County into custody.
Giarratano, Mullins, and Woosley worked for Grumpy's Bail Bonds.
Investigators said the bounty hunters attempted to make forced entry into the home by kicking in the front door. When the victim heard the noise, he asked the men who they were, and they informed him that they were bounty hunters. The victim told them to hold on while he put away his dog that bites. When he returned to the door, the bounty hunters had kicked it in striking the victim on the forehead. The victim required medical attention and more than a dozen stitches to his forehead.
When the bounty hunters arrived at the Montgomery County Jail to turn over custody of the two individuals, they did not have copies of the certified bond or capias and they did not have a pocket card certifying they had completed the training required by state law.
