NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 is now taking its toll on a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition as the Beloved Boulevard Bolt is going virtual this year.
For the past 26 years, thousands have been gathering on Belle Meade Boulevard to participate in one of the largest 5-mile races in the country.
This year people will run or walk on their own and submit their times. Since its inception, the Boulevard Bolt has raised more than $4 million for the homeless.
Organizers said they want that to continue running the Boulevard Bolt.
“Now more than ever the homelessness population they need funds,” Mike Cooper with the Boulevard Bolt said.
Already people have donated more than $18,000 and 1,900 people have signed up to race. This year, everyone will get a special COVID-themed t-shirt and a mask.
“The theme is keep calm and bolt on,” Cooper said.
Registration costs $45 and people should ran their virtual race during November 23 – 26, 2020. To sign up, click here.
