NEW YORK (WSMV) - BOTOX turned 30 on Monday, and to celebrate a Nashville physician was called to New York City to help ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange.
A renowned plastic surgeons for eyes, Dr. Deborah Sherman is one of the first in the country to ever treat patients with the product, officially called Onabotulinumtoxina.
“I was honored to bring my 30 years of professional experience with Botox to the Big Apple, joining my fellow physician experts that treat everything from facial spasms to chronic migraines to angry 11s,” Sherman announced on her Facebook page.
In addition to seeing patients in her Harding Pike office, Sherman travels the world as an educator and master injector, teaching in-depth facial anatomy and safe injection techniques for the pharmaceutical company Allergan, the makers of BOTOX.
The product received FDA approval for therapeutic use in 1989. .
In 2002, it was approved for cosmetic use to temporarily reduce moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet and forehead lines, according to its website.
