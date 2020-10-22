NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Spokespersons from both Presidential Candidates say their candidates are ready for a robust debate at Belmont University. Of the six topics to be discussed, they believe the economy is the topic most interesting to Americans.
“He wants to deliver a message directly to the American people that he's fighting for them every single day,” says Mercedes Schlapp, Sr. Campaign Advisor for President Donald Trump
“The economy is critical. As we know this is about reopening our economy safely,” says TJ Ducklo, National Press Secretary for the Joe Biden Campaign.
Both campaigns agreed that the host site, Belmont University, and Nashville have been great hosts for tonight’s events.
