BOSTON, MA (WSMV) – A Boston man who recently traveled to Wuhan, china has been diagnosed as the first Massachusetts resident with the coronavirus.
This is the eighth diagnosis of coronavirus in the United States and the first on the East Coast, according to NBC 10 in Boston.
The man is in his 20’s and sought medical attention soon after his return to Massachusetts. He has been isolated since then and will continue to be isolated until public health officials clear him.
"We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately," said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in the statement. "Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts."
While public health officials have said the flu remains more dangerous for people in the United States and no one has died from coronavirus in the United States, the White House declared a public health emergency over the outbreak.
China has seen 259 people die as a result of the virus. China has also restricted domestic travel as the country tries to stop the virus from spreading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.