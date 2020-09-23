NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation in Bordeaux will be closing after Metro Nashville did not renew a contract with Signature HealthCARE, the facility's operator.
The contract between Signature HealthCARE and Metro Government is set to end Jan. 31, 2021.
By ordinance, Metro was required to seek bids from other providers interested in taking over the facility's operations and management. Signature HealthCARE said it fully cooperated with this bid process as a part of its commitment to excellence in the partnership.
The time period for other providers to submit bids for Bordeaux has ended, and no bids to assume operation of the facility were submitted. Signature HealthCARE offered to continue managing Bordeaux, contingent upon a new and mutually agreeable contract. However, pursuant to the contract, Metro sent Signature notice on Sept. 22 of their election to have Signature discontinue all operations and start winding-down all Bordeaux resident care operations, in compliance will all applicable laws and regulations.
"Signature HealthCARE has been working amicably and in good faith with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County to manage the long-term care facility of Bordeaux for the needs of the community, surrounding communities, its residents and staff," Signature HealthCARE said in a news release.
The residents of the facility will be transitioned to a new home. There has been no concrete date set for the completion of the wind-down.
"Signature greatly values its residents, staff, and business partners at Bordeaux, and accordingly, will continue to work in good faith with the State of Tennessee, Metro, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services until all residents have been safely transitioned to a new home of their choice, and thereafter," Signature HealthCARE said in a news release. "Signature HealthCARE is meeting with all residents and their families concerning safe and appropriate relocation. We remain committed to keep Bordeaux open, until we help all residents find a new, suitable home."
Signature HealthCARE has operated the Bordeaux facility for the last six years, saying it has "served as a good steward to its success and care of its residents, the union that represents its staff, the City of Nashville, and the community at large."
"Since the height of the pandemic, Signature HealthCARE's leadership has led Bordeaux to an 83% COVID-19 recovery rate and climbing, as well as significantly improved financial and performance standards," Signature HealthCARE said in a news release. "None of this could have been possible, however, without the dedication of the Bordeaux staff, even in the midst of a pandemic that has affected the globe and attacked our communities. They are indeed healthcare heroes of the highest honor."
According to the Tennessee Department of Health website, at least 10 patients have died from COVID-19. No cases are currently listed on the state's website.
