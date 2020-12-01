NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – North Nashville’s Bordeaux long term care facility will continue to wind down and eventually close when Signature HealthCARE’s contract with Metro ends on January 31, 2021.

Tuesday night, Metro Council was presented with a resolution to have the Mayor try and save the facility, but the measure failed.

It was RS2020- 665 – “A resolution requesting Mayor Cooper immediately cease the wind down process at the Bordeaux Long Term Care facility and work to secure an agreement with an emergency operator to keep the residents safely in place during the pandemic.”

While Councilmember Bob Mendes said “I know a lot of people, a lot of council members including me have expressed a great deal of mixed feeling of that reality,” of closing the facility, he also said “bottom line is it’s too late to stop the wind down.”

Mendes said that according to a recent committee report, only about 14 residents were left in the facility after the announcement that they could be closing.

Councilmember Sean Parker said the action taken by the council back in 2014 to privatize the facility should also be to blame for the position they’re in now.

“I just want this body to be weary when proposals for privatization of government functions like this come to this body, please let’s take a critical eye to them and let’s try to avoid more situations like that in the future,” said Parker.

18 members voted against the resolution, with 5 voting in favor and three abstaining. Another resolution was also in front of the council after being deferred last meeting to appropriate $6.5 million dollars for the Metropolitan Purchasing Agent to negotiate an emergency contract for the operation of the Facility from and after January 1, 2021. That was deferred again after that sponsor of that resolution was absent Tuesday.

The rehabilitation center employs about 180 people.

News4 previously reported Metro was required to seek bids from other providers interested in taking over the facility's operations and management. Signature HealthCARE said it fully cooperated with this bid process as a part of its commitment to excellence in the partnership.

Metro also previously said Signature didn’t place a bid to continue future operations and the city didn’t get any other bids.