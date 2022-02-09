HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville officials prepare to make improvements around the city thanks to money put in by community members.
About 30 roads in Hendersonville are getting a facelift… and part of the reason for that is a big bump in sales tax revenue in the city.
Major Jamie Clary said Hendersonville saw an additional $2.5 million more in sales tax revenue from last year and expected almost $2 million more for this fiscal year.
"We finished our audit for the previous fiscal year, and we've been able to look back, and the first six months of this fiscal year, we found out in both cases with the audit from the previous fiscal year we brought in more money than anticipated," said Clary. "we found over the past 18 months that more people are shopping and spending in Hendersonville, which is a wonderful situation to be in," he added.
Clary said the people who live in the city who have chosen to spend their money locally are what gave the town a bump in sales tax revenue.
"What it means is that more people in Hendersonville are spending their money in Hendersonville, and more people who live outside Hendersonville are spending their money inside Henderson," said Clary
And the bump in revenue for the city has allowed for significant projects to take place, including paving roads in the town.
"It has been 30 years since this one was done," said Stacey Fenn, who lives off Walnut Trace.
And reasons like that are why those who live on or near Walnut Trace are glad to hear their roads will finally get paved.
"It's about time. These roads have been so bad with potholes, and I think they just put down some tar just now, but yeah, it's about time they fixed our streets and did something with our tax money that we could see," Fenn said.
"I think it's really good. We have a lot of people just flying through here, and it's not good with all the bumps in the road," said Keira Moss, who lives on Walnut Trace.
"It's also a pain to get in and out the driveway, and I guess they're doing it in front of our driveway, which makes it easier to get up, you know, and park," she added.
The 30 roads in the city that will be paved include eight neighborhood roads recently added to the list. Those recently added roads include Rockland Road, Walnut Court, Walnut Trace, East Drive, Cedar Springs Drive, Crooked Creek Ct. and Winding Way Drive.
"So for a long time before I was mayor, the city did not do enough to maintain the roads that we have. And so we got behind. We've been trying to catch up for the past four or five years, but it's hard to catch up when not enough money was spent for the previous 10 or 12 years," Mayor Clary said. "This money that's coming in this additional sales tax revenue, it's going to allow us to get caught up and then stay caught up," he added.
City officials are spending over $3 million on paving roads. That's $2.8 million already budgeted plus an additional over $515,000 from the bump in sales tax revenue.
"What we anticipate doing next fiscal year, though, is going above that $3 million and staying above $3 million for a long, long time," Clary said.
He said most roads cost about $80,000 per mile to repave one side of a highway and about $160,000 to repave a full road mile.
"We've had a list for about three years of the roads that are the worst roads in Hendersonville, and we look at many variables to decide which ones get paved," said Mayor Clary. "We've looked at roads that are in bad shape, they get a lot of traffic on them that have some drainage issues, and we're attacking those roads first," he added.
On Tuesday, the City council passed on the first reading to add over $515,000 from sales tax revenue to the budget for paving roads. Even though there still needs to be a final approval from the city council for adding to the road paving budget, neighbors say this is a good thing.
"It's so important to me, keeps our home values up, you know, keeps the neighborhood looking good. So it's very important," said Fenn.
"A lot of people walk up and down the roads. So I mean, I guess it'll be easier for them too," Moss said.
"The list that we have for the next big chunk of money. Even if your road isn't on that list, it means that your road is moving closer to the top," Mayor Clary said.
The city's goal is to get this batch of neighborhood roads paved by the end of June of this year.
Mayor Clary says roads aren't the only things. But, the boost in sales tax revenue will allow them to do.
"So we had a list of about 30 items that we discussed just last night, and again we have to pass those again in two weeks. And those 30 items also include some public safety items and some other road items, as well as just some parks items that we had put off for a little while. Because we found out how we have some money instead of putting them off a little longer, we can go ahead and do those sooner," Clary said.
