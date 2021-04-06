NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you stop to think about what Nashville is known for, more than likely country music is the first thing that comes to mind. But today, there are so many businesses and industries that are changing what Music City is so ironically known for.

Take the tech industry for example. In Middle Tennessee alone, it is now valued at more than $8 billion and is a big reason why Nashville is growing so fast.

More than 60,000 people in our area hold technology jobs. That number has grown 36% in the last five years.

While Nashville’s tech force is on a much smaller scale compared to regions like Silicon Valley, ours is faster growing.

Companies like the Greater Nashville Tech Council are partly responsible for that.

“The average tech worker in middle Tennessee makes almost twice what the average worker makes,” said Brian Moyer, the President & CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council. “Rather than count the number of tech companies, that just didn’t seem to make as much sense anymore because every company is a tech company. Its technology drives our economy. So we instead focus on the tech workers.”

The Greater Nashville Tech Council is one company that works to recruit workers for technology based jobs in our area, looking to double the local workforce within the next coming years.

They recruit workers from places Chicago, New York City, and D.C. to come to Nashville to help expand our booming workforce, targeting job seekers, remote workers and women and minorities.

They say by bringing in people from outside areas to Nashville with the appeal of lower taxes, good quality of life and a booming job market, we’re setting Nashville up to be one of the technology leaders in the near future.

“Even if they’re not filling local jobs, they’re adding to our brain trust and eventually they’ll leave whatever company they’re working for to start a new company here or they’ll leave that company and go to work for one of our local employers,” said Moyer. “Either way, it’s a win.”

Nashville to receive affordable housing funding from Amazon Music City will soon be getting more affordable housing, thanks to Amazon.

It’s moves like these that have already brought in big companies to our area, like Amazon in downtown Nashville and the Facebook data center in Gallatin. Each has brought in hundreds of jobs for locals in our communities.