NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Although they may seem far off, the holidays are right around the corner.
Experts say right now is the best time to book your holiday travel plans traveling the Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving is often 20 percent cheaper. Prices can jump by $10 per day the last two weeks before Christmas.
If you're willing to wait until the last minute, flying on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are cheapest. Keep in mind, however, that millions of people will be on the road and at the airport.
Triple-A says 54 million people traveled during Thanksgiving last year. A record-breaking 112 million people traveled from the time of Christmas to New Years.
