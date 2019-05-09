NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Book’Em Nashville celebrated reading and gave away its 1 millionth book on Thursday at Carter Elementary.
Book’Em Nashville is a program set up to help bring books into the classroom and make reading fun for children.
The program invites community volunteers to read to students a few times each month.
“The only way I could grasp the world around me was through reading,” said community volunteer Cindee Gold. “I read and I read and it’s a funny thing when you go to take college tests, even more reading, and reading propels you forward and that’s my wish for these kids.”
Gold said she has been reading to classrooms for 25 years and will continue to do so.
