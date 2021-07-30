MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo is coming back to the farm in Coffee County in September.
All tickets are sold out for the festival on Labor Day weekend from September 2nd to the 5th.
Featured performers include the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tyler, The Creator.
And now for Bonnaroo beyond Centeroo! Announcing your 2021 Campground Plazas, including what's new for 2021 and what's returning this year. 🙌✨🌈— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) July 28, 2021
Explore everything this year's plazas have to offer and stay tuned for more activities coming soon. ✨✨ https://t.co/P4orAlTzUC pic.twitter.com/feZiF2DOpz
Bonnaroo will be celebrating 20 years of magic on the farm this year.
Last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
