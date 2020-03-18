Bonnaroo announces diverse lineup featuring headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala and Tool

The four-day, 10-stage festival, which runs from June 11 - 14, is one of the most diverse in the biz.

 CNN

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been rescheduled to take place in September amid coronavirus concerns in Tennessee. 

The festival will reportedly take place on September 24-27, 2020. Officials say the decision was made out of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and community. 

Current tickets and onsite accommodations, including camping and tent rentals, will be honored for the new weekend. A statement on its website states festival goers with off-site accommodations purchased through the festival will be contacted directly. 

Bonnaroo released its 2020 lineup back in January featuring headliners Lizzo, Flume, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.