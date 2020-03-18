MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been rescheduled to take place in September amid coronavirus concerns in Tennessee.
The festival will reportedly take place on September 24-27, 2020. Officials say the decision was made out of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and community.
Current tickets and onsite accommodations, including camping and tent rentals, will be honored for the new weekend. A statement on its website states festival goers with off-site accommodations purchased through the festival will be contacted directly.
Bonnaroo released its 2020 lineup back in January featuring headliners Lizzo, Flume, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.
