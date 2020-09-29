MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - New dates for the popular Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have been released for 2021.
The festival's twitter posted that Bonnaroo will now take place on September 2-5, 2021.
The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021. Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend. pic.twitter.com/i78MnMITdY— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) September 29, 2020
They will soon be announcing information on performers and camping information.
Anyone who may have purchased tickets for previous dates are encouraged to rollover their tickets to the new dates, but refunds are also available.
