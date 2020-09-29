MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - New dates for the popular Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have been released for 2021.

The festival's twitter posted that Bonnaroo will now take place on September 2-5, 2021.

They will soon be announcing information on performers and camping information.

Anyone who may have purchased tickets for previous dates are encouraged to rollover their tickets to the new dates, but refunds are also available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

