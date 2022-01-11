Bonnaroo releases its 2022 lineup of artists

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The lineup has been released for the 2022 Bonnaroo.

Headliners for the four-day event include Machine Gunn Kelly, Stevie Nicks, Tool, 21 Savage, J. Cole, The Chicks, and Gryffin. Other performers are Robert Plant with Alison Krauss, Ludacris, Flume, Illenium, and Roddy Ricch.

The 2021 music festival has been canceled because of excessive rainfall received as part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

This was the second straight year the festival has been canceled. The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival was delayed until this weekend from its usual June dates because of the pandemic.

The event will take place from June 16 to 19 in Manchester. People can purchase tickets starting Thursday at noon. To get tickets, click here.