Bonnaroo Traffic
NOTE: Some tweets featured in this article contain some coarse language. Reader discretion advised.

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo is officially underway and already fans are having a pretty bad time. And no, I don't mean bad as in good, I mean bad as in bad.

Angry patrons took to Twitter to complain about the heavy traffic getting into the event, some saying they've waited nearly 12 hours or longer to get in.

One patron said some people were leaving their cars and peeing on the side of the road, others were running out of gas. Impatient patrons were jumping the line, and locals were reportedly angry by the influx of traffic.

It wasn't all bad though, some people were glad to sit through it for an amazing weekend.

Some people however were helping others navigate the traffic mess.

But mostly it was angry patrons who took to Twitter to express their displeasure in the queue to get in.

