NOTE: Some tweets featured in this article contain some coarse language. Reader discretion advised.
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Bonnaroo is officially underway and already fans are having a pretty bad time. And no, I don't mean bad as in good, I mean bad as in bad.
Angry patrons took to Twitter to complain about the heavy traffic getting into the event, some saying they've waited nearly 12 hours or longer to get in.
Holy moly that’s a long line! #Bonnaroo starts today in Manchester and the line to get in is brutal @WSMV I’ve got some alternate routes coming up! pic.twitter.com/4z0IpJjEaj— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) June 13, 2019
seriously disappointed with how @Bonnaroo is handling their traffic. been waiting in line since 3pm. it’s nearing midnight. this is unacceptable. #bonnaroo2019 #Bonnaroo— harm harm chicken parm parm (@harmc_123) June 13, 2019
One patron said some people were leaving their cars and peeing on the side of the road, others were running out of gas. Impatient patrons were jumping the line, and locals were reportedly angry by the influx of traffic.
it’s unsafe. people are exiting their vehicles on the road to communicate with their crew bc there’s no cell service. people are peeing on the side of the road. people could get hit.— harm harm chicken parm parm (@harmc_123) June 13, 2019
It wasn't all bad though, some people were glad to sit through it for an amazing weekend.
It’s my third and the other two, our longest wait was 2 hours. But yeah we ended up being in line for 12 this year, but we had a good time because my whole group was able to get in line together. Not the worst thing :^)— Sydney (@evileggwoman) June 13, 2019
9 hour road trip, 9 hours waiting in line. Finally set up! Ready for the weekend but never coming back!😁— kianna rideaux🔜bonnaroo (@kiannar_19) June 13, 2019
Entering hour 12 of this @Bonnaroo line! Not bitching though because apparently this is totally normal! #Bonnaroo— Raja (@yessnectar) June 13, 2019
13 hours later. I'm finally catching a glimpse of the farm #bonnaroo2019 Longest wait in the history of my @Bonnaroo experiences! I watched the sunset and sunrise from the car line to get in. How was your wait?— Dan Howard (@iamdanhoward) June 13, 2019
Some people however were helping others navigate the traffic mess.
If you are in or around Manchester stuck in line for Roo get on I24E until exit 127. When you are at exit 127 make sure to get back on I24W by way of U turn, pullover in gas station, etc. There are two toll booth entrances off I24W. Consistent movement. Good luck & happy roo! 🌟— Brandon Maxwell (@BrandonmaxweII) June 13, 2019
But mostly it was angry patrons who took to Twitter to express their displeasure in the queue to get in.
@Bonnaroo 12 hours of waiting and people getting in now in less than a hour from alternate roads. WTF is going on #refund— GimmeAllTheGoodMusic (@DIGIproductionz) June 13, 2019
we’re at hour 12 now & bonnaroo hasn’t said a damn thing about these wack line times.— jojoッ (@josewicker13) June 13, 2019
Unacceptable, @Bonnaroo. This is dangerous mismanagement and astoundingly stupid on the event’s part. And after all these years of much smoother operations, it’s confusing.— Susan Glasser (@sbglasser) June 13, 2019
Bonnaroo update I’ve now spent 9 hours in this campgroud line this is possibly the worst ran event ive ever been to— jared (@ANTICHRISTJARED) June 13, 2019
#bonnaroo #bonnaroo2019 First bonnaroo been here for 12 hours now and i’ve been in the line the whole time. haven’t slept starting to shut down very disappointed but at least i won’t have to set up a tent in the dark— Nick Latta (@nicklyboi) June 13, 2019
11 and a half hours in line and we still aren’t even at security yet. Had planned on sleeping last night... thanks @Bonnaroo— Ricky Gonzalez (@Rickymusicman) June 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.