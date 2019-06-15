MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A festival-goer at Bonnaroo was transported to the hospital and died.
According to Chief Deputy Frank Watkins, Coffee County Sheriff's Office, the attendee was in medical distress and was taken to Unity Hospital, and subsequently passed away.
Watkins said the man had an underlying medical condition.
Investigators don't suspect illicit drug use but they've requested an autopsy.
