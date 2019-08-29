NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bond has been set for two teenagers accused of killing a Nashville musician earlier this year, according to court documents.

Bond was set at $400,000 for Decorrius Wright, who is charged with criminal homicide in juvenile court in the death of Kyle Yorlets at his home on Torbett Street in February.

A 14-year-old, who was not identified in court records, had a bond set at $300,000.

In both cases, should the teen make bond, they will be required to have electronic monitoring and strict home detention.

Three other juveniles were also arrested in connection with Yorlets’ death. All five are still in custody.

Wright, 13-year-old Dionquay Scott and 12-year-old Ebony Farris appeared at a detention hearing on July 22.

During a detention hearing held in July, defense attorneys requested strict home detention for Wright, along with a monitor and a bond between $75,000 and $100,000 to allow him out of detention.

The state argued that Wright was too dangerous to be released as they believe he is the actual shooter in Yorlet's death.

The state also claimed Wright had assaulted a service officer and joined gangs to attach another young detainee while in juvenile detention.

Wright, 16 at the time of the crime, has been charged with criminal homicide, two counts of theft of a vehicle over $2,500, theft of property under $1,000 and contraband in a penal institution.

Roniyah McKnight, 14, and Diamond Lewis, 15, did not appear in the detention hearing.

A hearing will be held in December on whether to transfer the cases to Criminal Court.