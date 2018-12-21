CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County judge set a bond of $750,000 for the woman accused of killing a Dickson County deputy.
Circuit Court Judge David Dee Wolfe ordered the bond after nearly a three hour hearing on Friday morning.
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.
Erika Castro-Miles is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker in May 2018.
The man and woman charged in the death of a Dickson County sergeant appeared in court Friday morning.
Castro-Miles and Steven Wiggins are accused of killing the deputy.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court on Tuesday that the suspect who killed a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy answered his cell phone and pretended to be him.
Castro-Miles took the stand during the hearing to determine whether her bond can be changed.
Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle around 7 a.m. in the area of Sam Vineyard Road.
When his fellow officers didn’t hear from him, they tracked his car using GPS. They later found Baker dead in his cruiser in a wooded area.
Wiggins is said to have taken Baker’s gun and car. Wiggins and Castro-Miles, who was his girlfriend at the time, then ditched the car.
On May 29, police in Kingston Springs had been searching for Wiggins after Castro-Miles called police. According to a police report, Wiggins slapped her, pulled her hair out, pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot her before stealing his car and taking off. She allegedly told police he had been taking meth and smoking marijuana.
Castro-Miles was arrested on May 30. She was found underneath a home hiding.
Authorities determined that she participated in the murder and was charged with first-degree murder.
Baker, 32, joined the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department in February 2008. He was promoted to patrol corporal in April 2011 and became a patrol sergeant in September 2012. He joined the Dickson County S.O.R.T. team in August 2013.
Baker was previously a deputy in Humphreys County before joining the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. He also worked as a guard at the Renaissance Center in Dickson and was in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He is survived by a wife and daughter.
