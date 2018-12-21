CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County judge set a bond of $750,000 for the woman accused of killing a Dickson County deputy.

Circuit Court Judge David Dee Wolfe ordered the bond after nearly a three hour hearing on Friday morning.

Erika Castro-Miles is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker in May 2018.

Castro-Miles and Steven Wiggins are accused of killing the deputy.

Castro-Miles took the stand during the hearing to determine whether her bond can be changed.

Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle around 7 a.m. in the area of Sam Vineyard Road.

When his fellow officers didn’t hear from him, they tracked his car using GPS. They later found Baker dead in his cruiser in a wooded area.

Wiggins is said to have taken Baker’s gun and car. Wiggins and Castro-Miles, who was his girlfriend at the time, then ditched the car.

On May 29, police in Kingston Springs had been searching for Wiggins after Castro-Miles called police. According to a police report, Wiggins slapped her, pulled her hair out, pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot her before stealing his car and taking off. She allegedly told police he had been taking meth and smoking marijuana.

Castro-Miles was arrested on May 30. She was found underneath a home hiding.

Authorities determined that she participated in the murder and was charged with first-degree murder.

Baker, 32, joined the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department in February 2008. He was promoted to patrol corporal in April 2011 and became a patrol sergeant in September 2012. He joined the Dickson County S.O.R.T. team in August 2013.

Baker was previously a deputy in Humphreys County before joining the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. He also worked as a guard at the Renaissance Center in Dickson and was in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He is survived by a wife and daughter.