NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge denied a request to reduce the bond for former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri on Tuesday, after Mentouri's attornies petitioned to have the amount lessened.

Mentouri is facing numerous charges, including rape and sexual battery, after he was accused by 19 women of sexual assault.

The judge decided to keep Mentouri's bond at $500,000 after deeming Mentouri a flight risk and a danger to the public.

Prosecutors: while out on bond, former massage therapist assaulted new victim In what now makes the 19th woman to accuse former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri of a sex crime, a woman testified in court Wednesday that she was assaulted by Mentouri while he was out on bond in April.

Mentouri's attorney Chase Rudd had argued his client's bond should be reduced to allow him to receive better mental health treatment.

But prosecutors argued Mentouri's bond should stay as-is, after a woman testified he sexually assaulted her while he was out on bond in April.

Follow News4 Investigates for the latest.