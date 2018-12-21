CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A bond hearing was held on Friday for the woman accused of killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy.

+5 Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

Erika Castro-Miles is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker in May 2018.

+2 Details revealed in court about death of Dickson Co. deputy The man and woman charged in the death of a Dickson County sergeant appeared in court Friday morning.

Castro-Miles and Steven Wiggins are accused of killing the deputy.

+2 New details learned in Dickson County deputy shooting A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court on Tuesday that the suspect who killed a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy answered his cell phone and pretended to be him.

Castro-Miles took the stand during the hearing to determine whether her bond can be changed.