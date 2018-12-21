CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A bond hearing was held on Friday for the woman accused of killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy.
The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.
Erika Castro-Miles is charged with murder in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker in May 2018.
The man and woman charged in the death of a Dickson County sergeant appeared in court Friday morning.
Castro-Miles and Steven Wiggins are accused of killing the deputy.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court on Tuesday that the suspect who killed a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy answered his cell phone and pretended to be him.
Castro-Miles took the stand during the hearing to determine whether her bond can be changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.