NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Those affected by the Christmas Day bombing in 2020 are getting more help to pay their bills. This comes after a News4 Investigation where we uncovered more than $100,000, just sitting with local organizations.

One year later Christmas Day bombing survivors still struggle financially, where’s all the donated money? Nearly a year after the Christmas Day bombing, News4 Investigates has found victims are still struggling to recover financially. And there's more than $100,000 that hasn't been handed out to help them.

Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson has been tracking the money for months and it was last month she told you about the thousands of dollars still available to help people who need it.

After our story aired we found out some survivors started getting more money almost immediately.

Ashley Bergeron is one of those survivors. She’s still paying her mortgage for her home and art gallery near 2nd Avenue, but also rent on another apartment.

That’s on top of extra utility bills and other expenses she has while her gallery is under construction.

News4 Investigates helped connect Ashley with Catholic Charities who’s in charge of that donation money and she’s now getting more than $4,400 more to help pay her bills.

Money she says she didn’t know existed until News4 told her.

“Because of your story and your help and your connections, Catholic Charities is helping me stay in my apartment just a little bit longer. All the additional help makes such a difference. I have so much gratitude myself...so I know other friends and people in our community really do need this,” Bergeron said.

And there is still more money where that came from.

To get in touch with Catholic Charities, just click here.