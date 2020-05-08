MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A pressure cooker was found at the entrance to Cason Lane Academy which prompted bomb squad response Friday afternoon.
The pressure cooker was discovered on the sidewalk by the staff at school just before 1 p.m. and notified police.
Murfreesboro Police Department officers called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad as a precaution.
Once the bomb squad was able to inspect the pressure cooker, they were able to rule the area safe.
At this time it is still unknown how the pressure cooker ended up in front of the school.
