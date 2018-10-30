MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have detonated some type of object on Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro.
The on-ramp for I-24 West from South Church Street is currently closed.
UPDATE: Police have blocked traffic from both directions playing South Church St in Murfreesboro. They just detonated something and we heard a loud boom. pic.twitter.com/pLgdrr4wYL— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) October 30, 2018
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene Tuesday morning. Officials have not released any additional details about what is happening.
It's unclear when the road will reopen. Right now, drivers are being rerouted to New Salem Highway.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
A robotic device is now going around the truck that’s blocking the on ramp to I-24 West from South Church St.THP’S Explosive Ordinance Disposal is on scene pic.twitter.com/S4MVn5Kkd0— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) October 30, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERTI24 on-ramp Westbound (towards Nashville)from S Church Street (Hwy 231S) is currently closed due to a police situation. Estimated re-opening is about an hour. Please re-route to New Salem Hwy— PIO (@MboroPoliceDept) October 30, 2018
I-24 WB on-ramp from South Church Street is CLOSED due to a police situation. Use New Salem Rd or Hwy 96 exit as alternates. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/pzAZLuJUDm— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) October 30, 2018
