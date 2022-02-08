NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police were investigating a possible bomb threat at a medical building in Hermitage on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a suspicious device was heard beeping in a trash can near the valet area at TriStar Summit Medical Center on Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage.
MNPD’s Hazardous Devices Team responded and used the robot to inspect the object and determined it to be a "discarded medical device." The scene has been cleared and the front entrance reopened.
Summit Medical Center was allowing patients in and out through the rear of the building, or side entrances, during the investigation. The front entrance and lobby were taped off while bomb squad officials inspected the device.
News4 will update as more information is made available.
