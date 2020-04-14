A Nashville couple has become one of the best known names in the hot chicken game. Lately, they've been hit by one enormous obstacle after another. Still, these essential workers are standing strong.
A year-and-a-half ago, News4 visited Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish for a visit with co-owner Dollye Matthews.
"Uh oh. Look at that face!" she laughed, walking over to a table of young guys visibly sweating from the hot chicken. "I'm going to encourage you!"
Husband and co-owner Bolton Matthews manned the skillet, getting the chicken spicy hot.
"Take one bite for me," laughed Dollye, checking in on how customers were handling the heat. One man took a big bite of chicken and gave thumbs up and a wink.
Those times of a full dining room are a fond memory. It's now been several weeks since a tornado hit their Main St. neighborhood.
"Our minds were just blown," said Dollye. "Walking further up the street, I didn't know where I was. I saw people just walking around with tears in their eyes."
Bolton's is still standing, though it's suffered a lot of roof and water damage. There was no time to fully recover before the Coronavirus hit.
"The volume is not the same," Dollye said. "The money is not the same, and it's hard keeping employees."
This pandemic is made even scarier for Dollye with Bolton's health compromised during his cancer treatments.
"Every time he goes out the door, I worry," she said.
Dollye's not done. Bolton's is still doing walk-in and call-in orders at their new Bell Rd. location in Antioch, while they're also serving from a food truck at the Main St. spot.
"You never give up," said Dollye. "You keep going. It's survival. You must. You have to. You don't let anything conquer you. You stay in the battleground at all times, and you keep your faith."
