NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bolton Matthews, the owner of one of Nashville's legacy hot chicken restaurants, Bolton's Spicy Chicken and Fish, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer back in May.
Organizers of a GoFundMe page said Matthews went to the emergency room just after Memorial Day for chest pain and doctors discovered the pain was a result of the cancer, saying the cancer "metastasized and spread to his liver."
Matthews is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
"The weekly meds are over $1000 each. This number is posed to increase as other treatments are likely to be explored. Unfortunately, his insurance plan is not equipped for this type of financial burden and he is forced to pay out of pocket. Obviously, they need a lot more than what we are trying to raise," the organizers of the page said.
At the time of this writing, the page has raised $4,780 out of a $5,000 goal by 94 people in just 11 days.
Bolton's has been serving hot chicken and fish from a family recipe passed down by Matthews' uncle Bolton Polk since 1997.
