MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are working to identify two suspects that entered and burglarized a business Sunday night.
Surveillance video shows two suspects backing a dark-colored GMC SUV, possibly an Acadia, up to the door of Absolute Rental, 2133 NW Broad Street, before smashing the glass door with a pickax to gain entry.
Items stolen included leaf blowers, chainsaws, and other lawn and garden items valued at more than $2,500.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.