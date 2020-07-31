NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport Criminal Investigators are seeking the public's assistance tracking down a truck that stole a trailer from the property without the owners permission.
On July 15, 2020, someone driving a red Chevrolet 1500 4x4 with a black hood took the pictured trailer.
If you know any information that could help identify the owner/driver of this vehicle, please contact the Airport Communications Center at 615-275-1703.
