Davin King

Davin King

 Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a 28-year-old man missing for over two weeks.

Police say the father of 28-year-old Davin King told them he has not heard from or seen his son in over two weeks. 

Kin's father says Davin was living in Murfreesboro and they usually talk on the phone once or twice a month and would go out to eat occasionally. Davin has since moved out of his Murfreesboro home. 

He has no history of emotional issues or drug abuse.

Anyone with information on Davin King's whereabouts should contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.  

