Sportsman Warehouse Shoplifter
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO for a man who stole merchandise from Sportsman Warehouse.

Police say the man stole from Sportsman Warehouse, located in the 100 block of N. Thompson Lane on Dec. 22. The man chose and concealed an archery optic and passed all points of sales without paying.

The man left the store in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man should call Murfreesboro Police Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581. 

 

