MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have issued a BOLO for a man who assaulted a woman with what appears to be an SUV.
Police say the incident happened Thursday morning at around 10 a.m. at the Midtown Estates Apartments. The woman was seriously injured in the assault.
The suspect left the scene in what appears to be a white colored SUV with a sunroof and a luggage rack on its roof.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Detective Tommy Roberts at 629-201-5517 or Detective Michael Yates at 629-201-5519.
