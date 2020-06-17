MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who stole several power tools from Lowe's.
Police say the man stole several power tools and other items on May 22 from the Lowe's in the 1800 block of Old Fort Parkway. The man loaded the items into the cart and left the store without paying for them.
The man stands about 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He is bald, wears glasses and appears to be in his early to mid-50's.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.