MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for a man who opened a bank account using stolen credit card information.
Police say the man opened a Commercial Account at Hoover Paint on Memorial Blvd. He bought a paint sprayer, said he was from Detroit, Michigan, and was buying the equipment for his company.
BOLO: IDENTITY THIEF ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY/LOCATE pic.twitter.com/ycykwrvBQ6— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 16, 2020
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts should call Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.
