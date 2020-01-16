Murfreesboro Identity Thief
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for a man who opened a bank account using stolen credit card information.

Police say the man opened a Commercial Account at Hoover Paint on Memorial Blvd. He bought a paint sprayer, said he was from Detroit, Michigan, and was buying the equipment for his company.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts should call Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.

 

