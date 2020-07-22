MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a man who stole merchandise from the Lowe's on Old Fort Parkway on June 23.
Police say the man walked into the store, picked up a Bosch table saw and a Craftsman drill and left without paying.
He left the store in a large white SUV.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Robert Jamison at 629-201-5581 or email 0485@murfreesborotn.gov.
