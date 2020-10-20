WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man they say ran from officials after a pursuit Tuesday night.
An black male in his 20's, thin build, wearing a dark grey shirt and light colored jeans is on the run after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirms a pursuit on 840.
BOLO from @WCSO_Sheriff Deputies are searching for a black male in his 20's, thin build, wearing dark grey shirt and light colored jeans who bailed from a vehicle and ran after a pursuit on 840. Last seen in a field on Sedberry Rd near West Harpeth. Call 911 if you see him.— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) October 21, 2020
The suspect was last seen in a field on Sedberry Road near West Harpeth.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911.
