KNOX COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - If you live in Knox County, keep your eyes peeled for a loose tiger that was spotted Wednesday night.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they are currently searching for the tiger after the big cat was seen by a sheriff's deputy in the Forks of the River industrial park.
There have been no additional sightings made so far, but the KCSO says they are working with Animal Control, Air Watch, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the Knoxville Police Department's Animal Control Unit and representatives with Tiger Haven to track down and catch the animal.
If you have any information on a missing tiger or spot the tiger yourself, do not approach the animal, and contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
