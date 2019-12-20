GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the suspect is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault at Coach's Corner Market in the 1100 block of Long Hollow Pike. The incident happened Thursday.
The suspect is a male who is armed with a black handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jody Starks.
Gallatin Police can be reached at 615-452-1313.
