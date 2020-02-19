MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro have arrested a man who robbed the First National Bank on Memorial Blvd.
Police say the robbery happened at around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. The man walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The note said the man had a gun, but the robber never showed one.
The robber was wearing a black hat with a white Nike Swoosh, sunglasses, a dark blue long sleeve shirt with a Champion logo and gray pants. He left the bank on foot.
Shortly after, officers found the man in a tree line behind Miller Coliseum.
