VANLEER, TN (WSMV) - Customers of Vanleer Water Works are advised to boil their water at this time while crews are out making repairs to affected lines, likely damaged due to this week's floods.
Crews began handing out bottled water to residents at Vanleer City Hall on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. Residents also can pick up bottled water from the Vanleer Fire Department.
In a recorded phone message, Vanleer Water Works said they are working as quickly as possible to fix the issues.
